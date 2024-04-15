Taylor Swift Compliments Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s ‘All Too Well’ Parody on ‘SNL’: ‘Watch Me Accidentally Singing This Version’

Taylor Swift absolutely loved Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s take on her classic song “All Too Well” during the monologue on Saturday Night Live on April 13. The popstar, 34, gave the actors props for their take on the Red standout track, changing up the lyrics to be about Barbie and Oppenheimer. She even said she may end up mixing up the words when she performs the song on tour.

Taylor shared the clip of Ryan, 43, and Emily, 41, on her social media and shouted them out. “All too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour,” she wrote. “This monologue is EVERYTHING.” She also included a few hand-heart and clapping emojis.

All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING 🫶🫶👏👏 https://t.co/yMo9dhbOFN — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 15, 2024

During the monologue, Ryan sat at a piano and paid tribute to his Barbie character by performing a heartfelt song about Ken to the tune of “All Too Well.” He recounted some of the many characteristics of Ken, while showing that he missed playing the character. “I left my rollerblades in that big, pink house, but I still got that fur coat, and I’ll wear it right now,” he sang. “If I said that I was doing fine, you’d know I’d be lying, cause I was just Ken, and now I’m just Ryan.”

As Ryan was just hitting his stride, Emily made an appearance to chide him for not doing a monologue about their new movie together The Fall Guy. “Guys, I don’t mean to be harsh, but Ryan you have to move on,” she told him. Even though he launched back into the song, the A Quiet Place star returned to break a bottle on him. “Ken is dead,” she announced.

Ryan then said that Ken would’ve thought that being a stuntman is “cool,” and despite Emily’s best efforts to get him to stop, the actor spoke about the “Barbenheimmer” phenomenon surrounding both movies. “Don’t you ever miss it?” he asked.

The pair then launched into a duet version of “All Too Well” about both movies. “There were are again, back in 2023. It was the Barbenheimer summer. It was just you and me,” they sang. “Now it’s time to wish Ken farewell. We were Kitty and Ken, and I wish you could’ve seen us.”