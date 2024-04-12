Zendaya & Tom Holland Spotted Sharing a Kiss at ‘Challengers’ Premiere in New Video

Everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood couple is in England! Zendaya and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, were spotted sharing a sweet kiss at the London premiere of her film Challengers on Wednesday, April 10. Per a fan-captured X video, the pair were seen leaning in for a brief kiss before taking their seats in the theater to watch the sports drama.

Zendaya, 27, also gushed about her boyfriend, 27, during a red carpet interview when asked how she feels about his upcoming role in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet.

“I’m extremely excited,” she said while wearing a white tennis racket-embroidered gown and ruby red lip stain at the event. “I can’t wait to watch what they came up with.”

Upon being asked whether she rehearsed lines with the Spider-Man franchise actor, Zendaya replied, “I did! I did, yes.”

Per their desire to keep their romance away from the public eye, Zendaya and Tom did not walk the red carpet together. Instead, the Disney Channel alum posed for pictures solo in her stunning outfit. All of Zendaya’s Challengers premiere looks have remained on-theme with her sports film.

Zendaya opened up about watching Tom’s career change “overnight” during a recent interview with Vogue. While recalling how she and Tom landed their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, the actress noted that she “definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” Zendaya explained in the interview that was published on Tuesday, April 9. “One day, you’re a kid, and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”

Since paparazzi and fans swarm her and Tom wherever they go, she addressed how, as a public figure, “You just kind of get used to the fact that, ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.'”

Nevertheless, with time and experience, Zendaya learned that she doesn’t need to satisfy every single fan’s request to take a picture with her.

“I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time,” she pointed out. “You have to say ‘yes,’ because you need to be grateful that you’re here. And while I still feel that way, I also have learned that I can say ‘no,’ and I can say kindly that I’m having a day off, or I’m just trying to be to myself today, and I don’t actually have to perform all the time.”