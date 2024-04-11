Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Simmers in Sexy Red Dress at White House State Dinner

Lauren Sanchez’s trip to Washington D.C. wasn’t complete without one fabulous outfit. The former journalist joined fiancé Jeff Bezos at the White House for a state dinner on April 10.

Lauren, 54, chose a sizzling red gown from Rasario that featured a plunging neckline adorned with lace. She completed her look – styled by Kelly Johnson – with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Flavia pumps.

Hairstylist Olivia Halpin perfected Lauren’s hair and teased a shorter cut via Instagram Stories when she wrote, “We did a thing.” The final style allowed fashion lovers to have a view of Lauren’s diamond earrings.

“How it started…how it ended,” Lauren wrote via Instagram on April 10 when showcasing her look. “Such a beautiful evening in DC. Can’t wait to show you more tomorrow.”

The black-tie event was in honor of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s official state visit.

Other guests in attendance included Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Che, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Japanese American Olympic medalists Kristi Yamaguchi, Alex Shubitani and Maia Shibutani.

Jeff, 60, and Lauren have been together since 2019. The pair got engaged four years later and are currently planning their dream wedding.

In a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal, Lauren provided a glimpse into what makes her relationship with the Amazon founder work.

“It’s the greatest experience I’ve ever had,” she shared in January 2023. “I’ve always had a career very separate from my partner. We love to be together and we love to work together. He’s helping me with the book. He’s getting his pilot’s license. We fly together. We work out together. We’re together all the time.”

While both Lauren and Jeff have children from previous relationships, the duo have found a way to create a happy, blended family.

“On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids,” she said. “We are the Brady Bunch!”

As for what Jeff admires most about his partner, it has to be her generosity.

“Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet,” Jeff gushed to CNN in November 2022. “She is an inspiration in that way at every level. She is generous with somebody she just meets, she’s generous with every person and she’s generous in the large too.”