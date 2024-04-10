Who Is Aoki Lee Simmons? 5 Things About the Model Who Split From Vittorio Assaf

This season, all eyes appear to be on Aoki Lee Simmons. The 21-year-old daughter of supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons and music executive Russell Simmons recently made headlines when she was spotted on a romantic vacation with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65.

But days after photos surfaced of the pair displaying some PDA, the apparent romance came to an end.

“Not only is it ‘over’, it was never a thing,” a source told PEOPLE on April 9. “Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult.”

As Aoki moves forward, learn more about the college graduate and model who is already grabbing the attention of the fashion world.

Aoki Has a College Degree

In June 2023, Aoki graduated from Harvard University with a degree in classics and government. “I feel grateful, proud and relieved — in that order!” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s a surreal feeling to be done with something that was such a huge part of my life. Now, like every other graduate, I’m on to the next chapter. I’m so thankful for the village of people that spurred me along and helped keep me focused.”

She’s Ready to Runway

After rocking the Sergio Hudson runway during New York Fashion Week in February 2023, Aoki is proving to be a force in the modeling and fashion world by starring in BCBG New York’s spring 2024 collection visuals. “I have been a fan forever,” she told Us Weekly in April 2024. “I grew up stealing my mom’s BCBG looks for everything you can think of. BCBG has always been a staple in our house. Always a go-to.”

Aoki Has Experience in Reality TV

Much of Aoki and her sister Ming Lee Simmons’ childhood was documented on their mom’s reality TV series Life in the Fab Lane, which aired from 2007 to 2011. When the show premiered, social media and smartphones weren’t as big as they are now.

When asked if her family would ever return to the reality TV world, Kimora was hesitant. “Having your life in the spotlight is probably a lot,” she told Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “I can say that ’cause I did that as youngster growing up, and you guys obviously were born into that. I think it’s tough. It has a certain side to it.”

Her Thoughts on Being a Nepo Baby

Aoki doesn’t shy away from the fact that having famous parents has given her special opportunities. But when it comes to the fashion world, the model believes connections only take you so far. “All you can do is be grateful and try to stay in your lane a bit,” she told Teen Vogue in September 2023. “What I have noticed, though, is that [nepotism] is not as much of a thing for models of color.”

Aoki’s Fierce Bond With Kimora

While her relationship with Russell remains strained, Aoki said her mom has been a huge supporter in whatever she chooses to pursue professionally. “My mom was literally trying to coach me while I walked down the runway during the Sergio Hudson show,” Aoki told Us. “I walked by and she yelled, ‘SHOULDERS!’ Since I started my career, my mom has given me a lot of helpful advice, but I also appreciate the amount of space she has given me to make my own way. She’s allowing me to figure it out.”