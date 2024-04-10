Travis Kelce Admits He Doesn’t ‘Know How the F**k’ He Got Taylor Swift to Fall for Him

Travis Kelce revealed that he’s still a little bit baffled by the fact that he’s dating Taylor Swift. During an episode of his and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast, their guest Lil Dicky, whose real name is Dave Burd, discussed his romance with the “Shake It Off” singer, and he joked that he didn’t know how their relationship panned out as well as it did.

Travis admitted that he’s still a little in awe of how smoothly everything has gone in his relationship with The Tortured Poets Department singer. “I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports,” he remarked, per E! News. “So I don’t know how the f–k I did it!”

The rapper then pointed to the moment that Travis “called her out on your multimedia platform,” when he admitted that he’d tried to slip Taylor his phone number while he attended “The Eras Tour.” That led the Super Bowl winner to admit, “I know exactly how I did it.”

While Travis may still be in shock for how well things have gone with Taylor, Lil Dicky admitted that he definitely understood why the singer fell for the football star, recalling a comment he made during an appearance on Thursday Night Football. “It was very early with you and Taylor,” he explained in a clip. “I was just like, ‘I totally get it.’ I was like, ‘If I were a woman, he’s exactly who I would go out with.'”

The rapper continued and explained the reason that he though that Travis was a great guy to date. “First off, he’s the best of all-time at his position!” he said. “He’s seemingly the nicest, sweetest, funniest, classically cool guy in high school vibe. When you danced, it really took my—the way he danced, I DM-ed you immediately. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ Whenever I saw you do the stanky leg for the first time, I was like, ‘It’s unreasonable to be this talented.'”