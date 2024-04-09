Vanna White Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘American Idol’ Before Ryan Seacrest Starts Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’

We’re going to be seeing a lot of Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White together very soon, but before Ryan, 49, steps into his new job as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Vanna, 67, stopped in to see him as the host of American Idol on Monday, April 8. While Idol took over Disney’s Aulani resort for performances on the beach, Ryan revealed that his future co-host had joined him. “Look who’s joining us on the beach, a national treasure, Vanna White,” he said.

As he spoke to Vanna in front of a crowd, Ryan asked what her reaction is to seeing American Idol performances live in person. “I am so enjoying this. There’s so many talented people here, I cannot believe it is so much fun,” she said.

Ryan then gave fans a taste of what it’ll be like when he and Vanna are co-hosting Wheel of Fortune together. “I’m so excited to get to work with you and thought maybe we could work together right now. So would you like to help me with the next finalist introduction?” he said, before a series of fans held up letters to announce the next finalist performing.

Vanna showed that she was over the moon to get to experience American Idol firsthand. “What an incredible experience getting to appear on a show I’ve been watching since the beginning! I’m such a big fan. Thank you @americanidol & @ryanseacrest,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Ryan also shared a few photos of him and Vanna at the taping, and promised that it was a “glimpse of wheely exciting things to come” for them together. “The TV crossover you didn’t know you needed. Look out for the legendary [Vanna White] on [American Idol],” he wrote in the caption.

Longtime host Pat Sajak announced that he’d be retiring from Wheel of Fortune after the current season ends in June. Ryan will step up as the new host beginning in September 2024.