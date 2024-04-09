Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back After Trolls Say She Performed Without Pants at CMT Awards: ‘It Looked Hot’

Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t have time for trolls! The country singer, 30, fired back at anyone who tried to criticize her pantsless look during her performance of the reimagined song “Love Me Like You Mean It” at the award show on Sunday, April 7. She filmed a short video, mocking any trolls and letting them know that she knew that she looked fabulous on Monday, April 8.

While she was getting her makeup done, she imitated some of her critics who came after her performance look, which included a glittering gold leotard and black tights, showing off her legs. “You forgot your pants for your performance!” she said, echoing the trolls. “Shut up. No I didn’t. ‘Where are your pants?’ Shut up.”

Before wrapping up the very short video, Kelsea let everyone know that she was aware that she looked amazing and wasn’t going to hear anyone say otherwise. “It looked hot. Period. Bye,” she said before bringing the clip to a sudden end.

In the comment section, her fans showed love to her. “The search bar ‘Kelsea Ballerini forgot pants.’ SLAY, our pantsless QUEEN,” one person wrote. “Taylor Swift does it [and] no one says anything. You slayyyyed,” another commented.

While Kelsea served as the host for the CMT Music Awards, she also got to take the stage to perform her song. When she sang, she performed on a round stage in a long-sleeve gold bodysuit with her hair tied back in a ponytail. The audience had gold bracelets lighting up to perfectly complement the performance. Kelsea was also nominated for three awards throughout the evening, but she didn’t win any.

Despite a few haters, Kelsea did a fantastic job hosting the award show, and she had plenty of amazing looks throughout the night, including a stunning red dress that she walked as she arrived with her beau Chase Stokes, who she kissed on the red carpet.