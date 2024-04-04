Kristen Wiig Returns to Old ‘SNL’ Dressing Room Before Hosting: ‘I’m Finally Home’

Kristen Wiig is making her return to Saturday Night Live as a host on Saturday, April 6. Before she delivers her monologue as the host, Kristen, 50, basked in making her return to the show over a decade after she left in a clip, posted on Wednesday, April 3. As a hilarious promo, she returned to her past dressing room, only to learn that it’s been taken over by new castmembers Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow.

In the video, Kristen is glowing as she rocked a white blazer and jeans, as she walks through the hallowed halls of the SNL studio. “I’m finally home, and the best part of home? Returning to your childhood bedroom or in my case dressing room,” she said in a voiceover.

As she made her way down the hall, she said that SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels swore to her that he’d keep it in tip-top shape for her after she made her exit from the comedy institution. “Lorne promised they’d always leave me just the way I’d left it. I can’t wait to see all my old wigs, my favorite costumes, my good luck—” she said, before it gets cut off as she opens the door.

When the actress enter the room, she finds it in disarray, with items strewn all across the floor, plus a sword hanging on the wall. Probably what you’d expect a typical single-20-something man to have his bachelor pad look like. She sees Devon and Michael sitting on the couch playing video games, and there’s a box that says “Kristine W’s stuff” sitting on a table. “Oh hey, Kristine. Lorne said we could have your old room,” Michael tells her. Devon asks if she “likes what we did with the place.”

Even though Kristen tells them it’s “great,” she does have a bit of a look of disgust on her face. The voiceover returns and announces. “It’s gonna be a long week. Mama’s back you little f**kers,” she said.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty star will be the SNL host on Saturday, April 6, with musical guest Raye. Kristen served as a castmember on the sketch show from 2005 to 2012. While she’s made a few appearances on the show since leaving, this will be her first time hosting.