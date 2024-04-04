Brenda Song Shares Rare Photo With Macaulay Culkin’s Goddaughter Paris Jackson

Brenda Song had a sweet birthday message for her partner Macaulay Culkin’s goddaughter Paris Jackson on Wednesday, April 3. The Social Network star, 36, posted a throwback photo with Paris, 26, while the two were out exploring the city that the singer was named for. She penned a kind message for Paris, as she started her next trip around the sun.

In the photo, Brenda cozied up to Paris as they stood in the doorway of a hotel. The actress sported a black coat and had a brown purse hanging from her shoulder. Paris rocked a beige top, fingerless gloves, and an extra long scarf, as she rested her head on top of Brenda’s. “Happy birthday @parisjackson,” Brenda wrote. “I miss you and our Parisian adventures. Love you so much.”

Paris is the middle child and only daughter of the iconic singer Michael Jackson. She and her older brother Prince, 27, had Elizabeth Taylor and Macaulay, 43, as their godparents. The Home Alone star was a friend of Michael’s during his life.

When the popstar was the subject of sexual abuse allegations in 2020, Mack denied that Michael had acted inappropriately with him in an Esquire interview. “I never saw him do anything. And especially at this flash point in time, I’d have no reason to hold anything back,” he said. “The guy has passed on. If anything—I’m not gonna say it would be stylish or anything like that, but right now is a good time to speak up. And if I had something to speak up about, I would totally do it. But no, I never saw anything; he never did anything.”

Following the “Smooth Criminal” singer’s death in 2009, it’s clear that Macaulay has remained very close to Paris. When the former child actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003, his goddaughter was at the ceremony to support him, according to Parade. Besides Paris, Brenda was naturally there with their two children Dakota, 2, and Carson, 1. His Home Alone mom Catherine O’Hara was also there as was Natasha Lyonne.