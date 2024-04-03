Kirsten Dunst Reveals She’s Open to a ‘Bring It On’ Sequel 24 Years After Movie: ‘Everyone’s Bringing Back Their Stuff’

Grab you pom-poms and cheerleading outfit! Kirsten Dunst revealed that she’s open to returning to the Bring It On franchise in some new interviews. While it’s been over 20 years since the actress, 41, originally starred in the first movie, she admitted that she’s open to the possibility, if it’s right! Of course, there is a pretty big condition if she is going to go back to the franchise.

Kirsten spoke about whether or not she was interested in a reboot in her Variety cover story, published on Wednesday, April 3. After the original film led to six sequels without the actress, she admitted that there would definitely be a different approach at this time. “I didn’t even think about it then, but these days, I would have been a producer on Bring It On, but I wasn’t,” she told the outlet.

Despite the popularity of the original film, Kirsten said she wasn’t interested in revisiting the movie in that cover story. “People keep saying we should do another Bring It On. I’m like, ‘No. What would we do?’” she said. That being said, she seems to have had a bit of a change of heart.

While she said she didn’t have interest in returning, Kirsten admitted to being open to the movie in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new movie Civil War on Tuesday, April 2. “I mean, it depends. Everyone’s bringing back their stuff, right?” the actress responded. “We’re in a throwback time.”

The major condition she gave for the movie was important. She admitted that she was interested “as long as it’s not embarrassing.” What that entails, fans can only guess, but it seems like she’s open if the script is strong enough! We’ll just have to wait and see.

Bring It On was released in 2000, and it was a major hit, starring Kirsten as the Toros cheer captain Torrance Shipman. After the original film, many direct-to-video sequels were made, but the cast was not involved. The first was 2004’s Bring It On Again, and most recently, the TV movie Bring It On: Cheer or Die was released in 2022.