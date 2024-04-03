Dave Coulier Plays Emotional Voicemail Bob Saget Left Him a Year Before His Death: Watch

Dave Coulier will never forget the kindness Bob Saget showed him throughout their friendship. During the March 29 episode of the Full House Rewind podcast, Dave, 64, praised his longtime co-star for his actions away from any camera.

“The biggest hugger I knew was Bob Saget,” the actor shared. “If you were going through a tough time, Bob was there for you.”

When Dave’s brother, Danny, died of suicide in 2021, Bob was the first person who called and left a voicemail.

“It was an audio hug,” Dave explained of the call. “I love Bob and he loved me too.”

To close the show, the Real Ghostbusters star played the voicemail message that Bob left in hopes of inspiring listeners to be more compassionate to those they care about.

“I know it’s not a time to call, but I’m right here 24/7 right now, right here,” Bob said in the clip. “I love you Dave, and I’m so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I’m so sorry. So I’m here. I’m here 24/7, just call me any time. Doesn’t have to be now, it can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”

The touching memory comes more than two years after Bob tragically died in a Florida hotel room due to head trauma. He was 65.

In a statement, Bob’s family revealed that the actor “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world,” the statement continued, “and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Since Bob’s death, much of the Full House cast has stayed close with his widow, Kelly Rizzo. While appearing on the Full House Rewind podcast, she shared how Bob’s three daughters — who he raised with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — have helped in her healing journey.

“It’s so special and it’s the thing in life at this moment that I’m most grateful for to have them,” Kelly, 44, said. “As horrific and hard and sad and devastating as losing Bob was, having them as a part of him makes things tolerable.”