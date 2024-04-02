Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Justin May: ‘Happiest & Luckiest Girl in the World’

View gallery Image Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

From the boardwalk to the aisle, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is getting married! The Jersey Shore star, 37, announced that she had gotten engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years Justin May, 35, in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, April 1. She shared a bunch of cute photos from when her beau popped the question and a few close-up looks at her giant diamond from Cozzi Jewelers.

In the photos, Sammi sported a long-sleeve black top, leather pants, and matching boots. Her fiancé rocked a white button-down shirt, jeans, and brown boots. She looked deeply into his eyes in the cute photos, and they also embraced in a bunch of the photos. She also had a shot of them sitting together after the proposal, plus a few angles of the ring.

In the caption, Sammi gushed about her future husband. “Life update: Fiancé. 3.16.24. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world. I’ll love you forever and then some,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” Given that it was April 1st, the reality star also clarified that it was “not an April fools joke.”

Sammi Sweetheart got plenty of love from her Jersey Shore family in the comment section. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren sent her love. “Congratulations!!! I’m so excited for you & Justin. Beautiful couple,” she wrote. Angelina Pivarnick also sent her well-wishes. “Congrats mama to you and @j_may36,” she commented.

Justin also sweetly celebrated their engagement with his own Instagram post. “She said yes! Can’t wait to Marry my best friend! Love you so much babe!” he wrote alongside a few more photos from his proposal. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you!”

Besides getting engaged, Sammi hit another milestone last year. She returned to Jersey Shore for the first time in 11 years. She revealed that Justin was all for her returning in an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life. “My boyfriend’s so supportive and loving,” she said. “He was just like, ‘Do your thing. Have fun with it.’ He was really cool about it all.”