Khloe Kardashian Jet-Skis in Black Bikini & New Bronze Hair Color for Fabletics Partnership: Photos

The 'Kardashians' star posed in multiple swimsuits and athletic outfits for her latest collaboration with the brand.

April 2, 2024 4:39PM EDT
Image Credit: Fabletics

Khloé Kardashian has teamed up with Fabletics for the third time, and her swimsuit photo shoot is giving early summer vibes! The 39-year-old Kardashians star posed in a few bathing suit shots, and one image featured her riding a jet ski wearing a black and white bikini. The bathing suit gave KoKo the chance to show her abs while looking straight at the camera.

Another snapshot from Khloé’s campaign features her laying in a pool of water, wearing a bright pink one-piece. Since Fabletics is an athletic wear brand, she also posed in multiple colorful workout ensembles, from scarlet red leggings to a neon two-piece outfit.

Khloe Kardashian posing for Fabletics in April 2024
Fabletics

“I’m someone who finds strength in moving my body every day, which also supports my physical and mental health,” Khloé explained, per a press release from the company. “Fabletics has fused my personal style and fit preferences into each of these pieces. The goal was to create a lineup of beautiful, technical spring-to-summer styles that can be worn throughout the entire day and, most importantly, elevates confidence.”

Ginger Kessler, the co-founder of Fabletics, noted that the Good American mogul’s partnership is a “limited edition.”

Khloe Kardashian on a jet ski in Fabletics campaign
Fabletics

“Now, with this third installment, we are leveling up our product offering with new head-to-toe looks and stylish compressive swim options,” Ginger continued, according to the press release. “Our flattering, sleek suits are not only a direct reflection of Fabletics’ mission to create transitional, staple pieces, but also a reflection of Khloé’s personal style.”

Khloe Kardashian in a pink Fabletics swimsuit
Fabletics

The Hulu personality also shared the campaign shots to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 2. The post was captioned, “V3!!!! My new @fabletics collection is out NOW!!!! Ahhhh im so excited!! Link in bio #fableticsxkhloe.”

On top of the steamy photo shoot, KoKo also debuted her new bronze-colored hairstyle, ditching her usual blonde locks for the new ‘do.

Instagram followers praised Khloé’s new hair color in the comments section of her post. Vanessa Bryant was one of the them, writing in a comment, “The red hair on you!!!!!”

Others called for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to never go blonde again. “Khloe…. Don’t ever go blonde again. This is your LOOK,” one fan wrote in a comment. “I think this is a wig, but yes the return of red hair Khloe is BACK,” another chimed in.

