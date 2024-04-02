Joe Flaherty’s Family: The Late Comedian’s Daughter & Son, Ex-Wife & More

Joe Flaherty died at the age of 82 after a long, prominent acting and comedy career. The Freaks and Geeks alum is survived by two adult children, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Judith Dagley. The former couple’s daughter, Gudrun Flaherty, released a statement following her father’s death.

“Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s,” Gudrun wrote in a statement on April 2, 2024, per WJTV. “Cinema wasn’t merely a hobby for him; it profoundly influenced his career, particularly his unforgettable time with SCTV [Second City Television]. He cherished every moment spent on the show, so proud of its success and so proud to be part of an amazing cast.”

Before Joe died, Martin Short revealed that Joe was “very ill” in a statement about the fundraiser that Second City members organized for the Happy Gilmore actor.

“Our beloved SCTV cast member, Joe Flaherty, is very ill,” Steve said. “Joe is aware of the gravity of his failing health and would like to spend whatever time he has left at home rather than in a facility. We are writing to our friends because we believe SCTV meant something to you, and that would not be the case if it were not for Joe Flaherty. He was a mentor, a director, and an inspiring improviser who gave us many of the tools we are still using in the careers he helped kickstart. And he made us all laugh! We believe that you would want to know about Joe’s condition and, perhaps, even want to contribute towards his home care.”

Learn more about Joe’s family below.

Gudrun Flaherty

Joe’s daughter, Gudrun, followed in her late father’s footsteps in show business. According to her IMDb page, Gudrun starred in Guilt and Maniac Mansion. She also served as a writer for 2 Tickets to the Movies.

Joe Flaherty’s Son Gabriel

Not much is known about Joe’s son, Gabriel. However, he and his sister are the children of Joe and Judith.

Joe Flaherty’s Ex-Wife

Judith and Joe were reportedly married for 22 years until they divorced, according to CBC. Throughout his life, Joe kept the details of his personal life under wraps. Therefore, Judith has kept a low profile.

Per her IMDb profile, Judith appeared on SCTV. She has also worked as a writer.