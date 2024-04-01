Las Vegas’ Circa Resort Hosts MLB Opening Day Pitch With Legend Greg Maddux

Image Credit: Circa Resorts

The 2024 Major League Baseball kicked off with Hall Of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux at Circa Resorts in Las Vegas. Maddux was accompanied by retired professional catcher Cody Clark and former MLB first baseman Frank Thomas, making it a field day for baseball aficionados!

Derek Stevens — CEO and owner of Circa Resort — and Mike Palm — vice president of operations — hosted the monumental MLB Opening Day celebration for its second consecutive year. The crowd was on its feet as Hall of Fame pitcher Maddux threw the ceremonial first pitch to former MLB catcher Clark. The moment set the stage for an unforgettable meet-and-greet with the fans.

Maddux, known for his major sense of community, is always giving back through his Baller Dream Foundation, whose mission is to “Engage. Inspire. Empower.” Through Circa Las Vegas, the Hall of Famer will host the Baller Dream Celebrity Poker Tournament, raising funds to create unique experiences and providing financial support for pediatric and young adult “Ballers.

The excitement peaked as Frank Thomas, the legendary Auburn first baseman and MLB Hall-of-Famer, took his turn behind Mega Bar. The launch of his FT35 vodka was celebrated in style, with Thomas serving his signature spirit to an eager crowd, honoring his legacy as a two-time American League MVP and World Series champion known as “The Big Hurt.”

Circa Las Vegas reaffirmed its status as a premier destination for A-list celebrities while hosting sports legends and creating unforgettable experiences for fans. This event underscored the essence of Circa Sports: where the game is always on, and the legends come to play.