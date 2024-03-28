Nicole Kidman Gives Olivia Rodrigo ‘Major’ Props After She Spoofs Her AMC Commercial

 Nicole Kidman Shows Love to Olivia Rodrigo Spoofing Her AMC Commercial – Hollywood Life

The Academy Award-winning actress admitted that she scored some "points" with her daughters after Olivia Rodrigo parodied her beloved AMC commercial.

March 28, 2024 10:48AM EDT
Image Credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nicole Kidman gave her stamp of approval after Olivia Rodrigo re-created her beloved “We Make Movies Better” AMC commercial in a hilarious new TikTok video on Wednesday, March 27. The Being the Ricardos star, 56, reposted Olivia’s clip on her Instagram Story, and she showed that she thought that it was hilarious to see her lip-syncing along to her famous speech about the magic of cinema.

In the video, Olivia, 21, walked through the aisles and the seats of Montreal’s Centre Bell, where she performed on March 26 and 27. She rocked some glittering silver short-shorts, black tights (with silver stars going down her legs), high boots, and a white tank top with the quote “We come to this place for magic” written on it. The outfit is one that she’s been wearing on her “GUTS” World Tour.

 

Olivia made grand gestures as she lip-synced along as she sat in the seats and snacked on a gigantic bag of popcorn. “We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC Theaters to love, to cry, to care, because we need that—all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before, because here, they are,” she lip-synced along.

When Nicole re-posted the clip, she revealed that her daughters are big fans of the “scared of my guitar” singer, showing that they’d definitely think it was cool that Olivia showed her some love. “You just won me some major points with my girls!” she wrote. “Adore you, @OliviaRodrigo.” She also included a laughing crying, white heart, and clapping emojis.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Acrisure Arena

Nicole’s famed AMC ad began airing in the theater chain’s auditoriums in September 2021 as cinemas began to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic. While the short film was only intended to run for about a year, it quickly became a meme among movie fans, and AMC continued to show it. The theater chain began introducing new, shorter ads featuring the Moulin Rouge! star on March 1, per Variety. 

