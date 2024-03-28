 Michael Jackson’s Kids Make Rare Joint Red Carpet Appearance – Hollywood Life

Michael Jackson’s Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘MJ: The Musical’ in London

Paris, Prince and Bigi posed for pictures together amid the ongoing legal battle with Katherine Jackson regarding their late father's estate.

March 28, 2024 1:22PM EDT
Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson at MJ: The Musical in London press event
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Paris Jackson attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
(L-R) Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Aug 2022
ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Bigi Jackson attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

Michael Jackson‘s children, Paris, Prince and Bigi Jackson, made a rare red carpet appearance together amid their ongoing legal battle with their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, over the late King of Pop’s estate. The three adults posed for pictures while attending the opening night of MJ: The Musical in London on Wednesday, March 27.

For the event, Paris, 25, stunned in a copper crisscross dress and kept her hair down in voluminous waves. As for her brothers, Prince, 27, sported an all-black suit with a deep red button-down, and Bigi, 22, rocked a plain black blazer with matching pants.

The Jackson kids’ joint appearance comes just days after Bigi challenged his grandmother in court last week. The youngest child of the Jacksons requested that Michael’s estate should not have to pay Katherine’s legal fees against executors over an unknown “recent transaction.” per PEOPLE. The outlet reported that the transaction is most likely the estate’s $600 million catalog sale to Sony.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the opening night of "MJ: The Musical"
Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the opening night of “MJ: The Musical” (Getty Images)

“It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be an extreme longshot,” Bigi’s legal team wrote on his behalf. “Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court’s ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs.”

Katherine is not a beneficiary of her late son’s estate, but she is reportedly a sole beneficiary of a sub trust, as indicated in Michael’s will.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical" at the Prince Edward Theatre on March 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the press night performance of “MJ: The Musical” (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In response to her grandson’s court request, Katherine responded to Bigi’s claims by challenging the executors over the catalog sale. According to court documents obtained by the publication, the docs read that “it seems clear to [Katherine] that the executors are holding all of the assets in the estate in order to keep control over them, and to avoid the more liberal distribution requirements of the trust.”

Katherine’s filing also argued that the “executors cannot in good faith contend that the estate does not have sufficient available funds to allow the trust to make the requested payment.”

Attorneys on Katherine’s behalf further claimed that the estate and the creditors would have no “loss” if they covered her legal payments. “This vastly exceeds its potential liabilities, and leaves hundreds of millions of dollars available for the remainder beneficiaries,” her legal team added in the filing.

