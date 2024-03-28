Michael Jackson’s Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘MJ: The Musical’ in London

Michael Jackson‘s children, Paris, Prince and Bigi Jackson, made a rare red carpet appearance together amid their ongoing legal battle with their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, over the late King of Pop’s estate. The three adults posed for pictures while attending the opening night of MJ: The Musical in London on Wednesday, March 27.

For the event, Paris, 25, stunned in a copper crisscross dress and kept her hair down in voluminous waves. As for her brothers, Prince, 27, sported an all-black suit with a deep red button-down, and Bigi, 22, rocked a plain black blazer with matching pants.

The Jackson kids’ joint appearance comes just days after Bigi challenged his grandmother in court last week. The youngest child of the Jacksons requested that Michael’s estate should not have to pay Katherine’s legal fees against executors over an unknown “recent transaction.” per PEOPLE. The outlet reported that the transaction is most likely the estate’s $600 million catalog sale to Sony.

“It is readily apparent that a reversal on appeal would be an extreme longshot,” Bigi’s legal team wrote on his behalf. “Given those odds, Bigi decided not to waste his resources to participate in an appeal. Nonetheless, Katherine has decided to appeal this court’s ruling. That decision is not for the benefit of the heirs.”

Katherine is not a beneficiary of her late son’s estate, but she is reportedly a sole beneficiary of a sub trust, as indicated in Michael’s will.

In response to her grandson’s court request, Katherine responded to Bigi’s claims by challenging the executors over the catalog sale. According to court documents obtained by the publication, the docs read that “it seems clear to [Katherine] that the executors are holding all of the assets in the estate in order to keep control over them, and to avoid the more liberal distribution requirements of the trust.”

Katherine’s filing also argued that the “executors cannot in good faith contend that the estate does not have sufficient available funds to allow the trust to make the requested payment.”

Attorneys on Katherine’s behalf further claimed that the estate and the creditors would have no “loss” if they covered her legal payments. “This vastly exceeds its potential liabilities, and leaves hundreds of millions of dollars available for the remainder beneficiaries,” her legal team added in the filing.