Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Daughter, 9, Roasts Her Past Fashion Choices in Hilarious Video

Jenni “JWoww” Farley found out what her daughter Meilani really thinks of her past looks in a new hilarious TikTok video, posted on Tuesday, March 26. Meilani, 9, gave her hilarious commentary as JWoww, 38, showed off some of her iconic looks from her Jersey Shore days, including photos from the show and paparazzi shots. The reality star’s daughter revealed her unfiltered thoughts on the past looks.

As she showed the different looks, Meilani gave different ratings out of 10. The first showed Jennifer and her pal Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi” at a red carpet event. JWoww sported a purple strapless dress as they posed together. Unfortunately, her daughter was not really impressed. She gave it a “five out of 10” and compared it to a certain beloved children’s TV character. “It’s giving Barney the Dinosaur,” she said. JWoww responded, “Oh my God!”

The next photo showed JWoww and Snooki during one of their seasons in Italy. The two of them were in Daisy Dukes and large hats. Meilani liked this one a little better, giving it a “six out of 10,” but she wasn’t impressed with her mom using a map. “It’s actually not as bad as the other ones,” she said. “I kind of like the t-shirt. I like the bottoms. What about the shoes? I like the shoes too. The hat— it’s like kind of giving, but the map is not giving at all.”

Even though Meilani wasn’t impressed with the map, her mom explained that it was a necessity. “I had to figure out where I was going. There were no cell phones back then. Ancient Rome,” Jennifer said. Her daughter had slipped in a small dig at her mom, joking that it was the “Dinosaur age.”

The penultimate photo showed JWoww in a purple sports bra, and it reminded her of Barney yet again, and they came up with a hilarious nickname. “If Barney the Dinosaur had a girlfriend! You’re Barnita,” she said. The last photo showed Jennifer in a white dress with a corset around her waist, and even though Meilani liked the dress, she wasn’t a fan of the accessory.

This isn’t the first time that Jenni has gotten her daughter to critique her past looks. The reality star uploaded another hilarious video earlier in March following the same concept.