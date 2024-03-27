Christina Applegate Recalls Brain Lesions During MS Battle

Christina Applegate opened up about the symptoms she’s experienced throughout her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) during a recent podcast interview on Monday, March 25. The sitcom star, 52, was very forthcoming about the pain that she experiences throughout her battle with MS, which she first went public with the diagnosis with in 2021.

The Anchorman actress discussed the condition and her symptoms during an in-depth interview on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. Most notably, she revealed that she has many lesions on her brain, which leads to pain. “I have 30 lesions on my brain,” she said. “My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot.”

While the eye pain has not affected her vision, Christina did explain some of the other symptoms that have taken a toll on her health. “My hand starts to go weird and then I’ll get a seizure-y feeling sometimes in my brain,” she said. She continued and said how much battling MS “sucks” later in the interview. “I hate it so much. I’m so mad about it. You can’t overcome it,” she said.

Christina first revealed that she was diagnosed with MS in a tweet in April 2021. “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey,” she said. ” I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it. As one of my friends with MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you.”

The actress now walks with the help of a cane. She did receive a standing ovation when she made an appearance at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards to present in January 2024. It was the second time that she made an award show appearance since the diagnosis, with the first being the SAG Awards in February 2023.