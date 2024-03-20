How The Ohana Delivers Empathetic Treatment in Paradise

Image Credit: Courtesy of The Ohana

The Ohana creates a revolutionary way to approach recovery: evidence-based and empathetic.

In the ever-evolving landscape of drug and alcohol recovery, The Ohana rejects traditional treatment methodologies and removes the stigma of shame to offer a pathway to healing like never before.

Elliott Smith, the founder of The Ohana, explains, “Addiction is a disease, not a personal failing.”

Gone are the days of confinement and judgment. At The Ohana, guests are invited to embark on a journey of transformation in a pressure-free environment where they can fully unplug and reconnect with themselves. The lush natural surroundings serve as the backdrop for various therapeutic modalities, allowing clients to immerse themselves in healing amidst the mountains, land, and crystal-clear waters.

Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of Hawaii, The Ohana seamlessly blends the serenity of a Hawaiian retreat with cutting-edge, evidence-based therapies for addiction recovery, and, of course, holistic support.

At the heart of The Ohana’s approach to recovery is the commitment to providing customized, evidence-based treatment plans managed by an experienced team of doctors, nurses, therapists, and counselors. Each client receives a personalized care plan tailored to their unique needs and circumstances, drawing upon the latest advancements in both medical and therapeutic fields. By combining evidence-based practices with individualized attention, The Ohana ensures that every guest receives the highest standard of care on their journey to sobriety and wellness.

The Ohana distinguishes itself with its intimate setting, accommodating only 8-12 clients at a time. This deliberately small capacity fosters a close-knit community where individuals can form genuine connections and support one another through their shared struggles.

“There is solace in knowing that you are not alone on a recovery journey,” shares Smith. “Through mutual encouragement and camaraderie, our guests at The Ohana find strength in unity as they embark on their transformative healing process.”

Guests also explore and engage with the healing power of nature which abounds in the Hawaiian locale. Surrounded by pristine beaches and scenic trails, clients can partake in invigorating activities such as hiking, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba-diving, enriching their recovery experience with adventure and exploration.

The Ohana recognizes the inherent healing potential of its natural surroundings. Situated on the Big Island of Hawaii, the facility integrates the serenity of the environment into its comprehensive approach to transformation and healing. In addition to evidence-based rehab activities, guests can partake in the unique Adventure Therapy Program and Holistic Therapy Program, which harness the mind-body-spirit connection through mindfulness practices and exhilarating outdoor adventures.

Central to The Ohana’s philosophy is the emphasis on comfort during the recovery transformation. Every material need is meticulously catered to, allowing guests to focus solely on their interior journey towards healing. From spacious outdoor areas to Wi-Fi-equipped suites, and yoga sessions to rejuvenating dips in the swimming pool or Jacuzzi, The Ohana offers a range of resort-style amenities designed to promote relaxation and facilitate the healing process.

“Comfort and relaxation are integral to healing. Learning to create a life worth living is not easy. We want our guests to focus their energy on recovery,” Smith says.

In a world where stigma often shadows the path to recovery, The Ohana is a light of hope, offering a transformative experience where healing knows no bounds. Through its innovative blend of empathy, science, and adventure, The Ohana paves the way for a brighter, stigma-free future in drug and alcohol recovery.

For more information on The Ohana, visit www.TheOhanaHawaii.com.