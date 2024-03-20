Best Top 11 Hair Transplant Clinics In Turkey – 2024

Image Credit: Getty

Medart Hair Clinic best hair transplant in Istanbul. Dr. Tuna Tantan Williams can guide you through the hair transplant process and help you receive the finest care possible thanks to her years of experience.

How much does 5000 grafts hair transplant cost in Turkey?

A hair transplant in Turkey, which includes 5000 grafts, can cost different amounts based on a number of variables, including the facility, the level of skill of the medical team, the technique employed, and any extra services that are part of the package. A hair transplant with 5,000 grafts might cost anywhere between $2,000 and $10,000 USD on average in Turkey.

It’s critical to remember that, even while price plays a big role, the procedure’s quality and safety should come first. While some clinics could have more affordable rates, it’s important to check their reputation, read past customer reviews, and make sure they adhere to international safety and cleanliness requirements.

It’s also important to account for any other costs, such as travel, lodging, and post-operative care, when estimating the total cost. While some clinics might ask you to make these arrangements separately, others might offer all-inclusive packages that include them.

Before making a choice, it’s advised to make appointments for consultations with many clinics to go over your needs, compare costs, and make sure the medical personnel and clinic feel right.

How to pick a hair transplant surgeon in Turkey?

To ensure a safe and successful treatment, choosing a hair transplant Turkey needs careful thought. The following actions can help you choose the best surgeon:

Investigate: Look up hair transplant surgeons in Turkey first. Seek out facilities that have a solid track record of successful surgeries, positive evaluations from prior patients, and a high reputation. Medical directories, review websites, and online forums can all be useful resources.

Verify Credentials Check the surgeon’s credentials and qualifications. Make sure they possess specific training and experience in hair transplant treatments, along with board certification. Seek for connections to respectable hair restoration societies or organizations in the medical field.

Examine Before and After Pictures: Request to examine before and after pictures of past clients who have had the surgeon do hair transplant surgery. This will help you gauge the surgeon’s abilities and the kind of outcomes you should anticipate.

Attend Consultations: Make appointments to speak with many surgeons about your problems with hair loss, ideal results, and available treatments. Take advantage of this chance to assess the surgeon’s professionalism, communication style, and capacity to handle your queries and worries.

Ask About Techniques: Find out if the surgeon offers Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) or Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) as hair transplant techniques. Choose the approach that best suits your needs by going over the benefits and drawbacks of each.

Think About Facilities and technologies: Assess the clinic’s amenities and the technologies utilized in hair transplant operations. Select a clinic that uses cutting-edge technology and adheres to stringent safety and sanitary regulations.

Examine patient testimonials: To gain insight into the experiences of other people who have had hair transplant surgery with the surgeon, look for online patient evaluations and testimonies. Pay attention to comments about overall satisfaction, patient care, and the outcomes.

Ask About Post-Operative Care: Find out what the clinic and surgeon offer in terms of post-operative care. Make sure they provide thorough follow-up treatment so you can have your progress tracked and issues addressed while you heal.

Think About Prices and Packages: Examine the prices of hair transplant operations from various physicians and clinics. When making your selection, consider the services offered, reputation, and standard of care.

In the end, follow your gut and select a hair transplant surgeon who gives you a sense of comfort, confidence, and knowledge about the process. Choose a surgeon who will pay attention to your needs and develop a plan of care specifically for you.

You can choose a skilled and experienced hair transplant surgeon in Turkey who can assist you in getting natural-looking and fulfilling outcomes by following these guidelines and carrying out extensive study.

Is hair transplant in Turkey better than South Korea?

In conclusion, following a thorough examination and careful consideration of both nations from all angles, Turkey appears to be the winner for hair transplant surgery. Remembering that not all surgeons or clinics in Korea or Turkey are created equal is crucial.

Top 11 Hair Transplant Clinics In Turkey – Cost & Price 2024

1. Medart Hair Clinic

We connect you with a skilled group of people that are exclusively trained in hair transplantation using FUE and DHI methods. Our belief that each hair transplant is unique and our patient-centered approach to meeting each patient’s needs set us apart from our competitors. We have qualified interpreters available to assist you with simultaneous translations in Turkish, English, German, Arabic, Italian, and Spanish so that we can comprehend your expectations for the procedure and avoid any misunderstandings.

Experts chosen based on their skills and experience from training and internships in various Turkish and foreign clinics make up the teams executing the procedures. With professionals who have completed over 15,000 successful hair transplant procedures to date, we are constantly striving to provide you with the greatest service.

2. Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic

Since 1996, Dr. Serkan Aygın, one of the first teams in Turkey to conduct hair transplantation, has been offering hair treatments and transplantation services.

Aygın finished his training in clinical pharmacology at Istanbul University and his training in dermatology at Vakıf Gureba Hospital after finishing his foundational medical education at Istanbul University Çapa Faculty of Medicine. After that, he was employed by Vakıf Gureba Hospital as a Dermatology Specialist at the Dermatology and Hair Diseases Polyclinic. Dr. Serkan Aygın became a pioneer in the hair transplantation industry by closely monitoring all advancements and procedures in the field over the years, having chosen to concentrate on a specific area and act with the intention of becoming a specialist in it.

3. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Sapphire Hair Clinic is conveniently located in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey.

It offers hair transplantation, plastic surgery, and superior dental aesthetics at reasonable prices.

Our clinic operates on the principles of “Healthcare for all,” with a focus on patient-centered care. Excellence, creativity, honesty, superior therapies, tailored care, and patient comfort and satisfaction are among our core values.

4. Smile Hair Clinic

Drs. M. Erdogan and G. Bilgin’s enthusiasm for developing hair transplantation was the catalyst for everything. By founding Smile Hair Clinic in 2018, two perfectionists who had devoted years of experience to FUE hair transplantation techniques demonstrated their distinction in the field.

5. Cosmedica

The best answers to medical issues stem from having a thorough grasp of our patients. That is the secret to creating more effective hair recovery therapies and obtaining consistently positive hair transplant outcomes. We are thus bestowed with the opportunity to participate in the amazing transformation of human life.

6. HLC Clinic

In 2003, Özgür ÖZTAN, M.D. and his colleagues established the HLC brand in Ankara Cankaya, focusing on hair transplantation, aesthetics, health, and beauty. A few years later, they broadened their services and kept up their polyclinic status. It included all cosmetic and plastic surgical procedures to its list of services in 2014 when it amalgamated Plastic and Reconstructive surgical Center.

7. Asli Tarcan Clinic

Under the name Aslı Tarcan, she and her team began their business life and offered services with the goal of raising people’s standards of living.

Aslı Tarcan, whose work in the rapidly evolving and changing health sector consistently puts it at the top, gained popularity in both domestic and international media, particularly for its powerful works. Within the institution, successful initiatives have permeated every discipline, and the preservation of institutional memory has set the groundwork for future achievements.

8. Clinicana

See the evaluations and quotes from patients who underwent hair implant surgery at the Clinicana Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, below.

You can also see pictures of them both pre- and post-hair transplant.

9. Estenove Hair Clinic

For a hair transplant session with up to 5,000 grafts, FUE Sapphire therapy starts at €3,000. We have made all of the required preparations for you. Your only task now is to schedule your flight; the rest will be handled for you.

10. Vera Clinic

Hair transplants in Turkey are given a distinctively professional touch by Vera Clinic Medical Tourism Company, which operates with commitment, openness, and an outstanding team. Our goal is to become experts in Turkey hair transplantation so that we may assist as many people as possible in realizing their goals and dreams.

On a national and worldwide scale, we see Vera Clinic Medical Tourism Company as a reputable name for quality and confidence in the hair transplant industry. Our goal is to become the leading global ambassador for Turkish healthcare quality. We strive to continuously improve our services by implementing the highest quality standards, developing new technologies, and training our people in order to realize our vision.

11. Dr. Ziya Yavuz Clinic

One of the most reputable hair transplant clinics in Turkey is Doctor Ziya Yavuz Hair Transplant Clinic. The clinic uses cutting edge medical technology and procedures, including as needleless anesthesia and sapphire FUE.