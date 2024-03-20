Are Brazilian Butt Lifts Still Popular with Celebrities?

Image Credit: Courtesy of Dr Scottsdale

Choosing the Easier Options

Lately, many celebrities are skipping surgery and picking simpler treatments that don’t involve cutting into the body. Non-surgical treatments, such as injectable fillers and radiofrequency therapies, offer less invasive options for those seeking to improve their appearance without the downtime associated with surgery. People like these kinds of options because they are easy, fast, and you don’t have to wait long to get back to your normal life. However, despite this trend, BBLs continue to hold a significant place.

According to The Aesthetic Society’s Annual Statistics, 44,725 procedures for buttock augmentation were performed in 2020. This covers implants in the buttocks and fat grafting. In 2021, there were 61,387 new procedures, which indicates a 37% increase from 2020. The trend then is still leaning towards BBL.Clearing Up Confusion About BBLs

A common misconception surrounding BBLs is the high risk associated with fat transfers. Some believe these procedures to be deadly. This fear comes from stories that it could be risky because of the way some doctors do the procedure, especially if they don’t do it often (or enough) or do it the wrong way by injecting fat into the muscle. The truth is, with proper care and the right technique, BBLs can be performed safely.

A Better Way to BBL by Dr. Scottsdale

Dr. Scottsdale, also known as Dr. Carlos Mata at Natural Results Plastic Surgery, offers a new and better way to do BBLs. His BBL technique focuses on injecting the fat above the muscle and using a larger cannula for the fat transfer. By constantly moving the cannula during the procedure, Dr. Mata minimizes the risk of fat accidentally being injected under the muscle, thus enhancing the safety of the BBL.

Who is Dr. Scottsdale?

Dr. Scottsdale® is one of the best plastic surgeons in Scottsdale & Phoenix, Arizona, with over 17 years of experience. He has done more than 30,000 surgeries, and got his professional training from University of Texas Medical Branch, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, among others. Scottsdale’s expertise and commitment to safety have earned him a spot in the RealSelf Top 100 for two consecutive years.

BBLs Are Still a Thing

Even with new options that don’t involve surgery, BBLs are still chosen by people who want a big change in how they look. This surgery can really change your body in a way that looks good and natural. Thanks to doctors like Dr. Scottsdale who focus on doing the surgery safely, people can choose BBLs without worrying too much about the risks.

Social media also plays a big role in keeping BBLs popular. When celebrities and influencers show off their body changes, it makes others want the same thing. This keeps BBLs in demand because many people see these body shapes as the goal to reach.

Wrapping it Up

In the end, even with all the new treatments out there, BBLs haven’t lost their spark. They offer something special that other treatments can’t give—a big change that feels natural. Thanks to doctors like Dr. Scottsdale and the power of social media, BBLs will likely keep being a choice for those looking to make a big change in how they look.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.