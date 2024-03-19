Drake Bell Slams ‘Ned’s Declassified’ Stars for Joking About ‘Quiet on Set’ Sexual Abuse Allegations

Drake Bell isn’t putting up with jokes about his emotional appearance in Quiet on Set. After noticing that the stars of former Nickelodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide appeared to joke over the sexual abuse allegations conveyed in the doc, Drake, 37, responded via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up,” the former Drake & Josh star tweeted on Tuesday, March 19.”‘Give me your h*les!!’ Really?!”

In a TikTok Live video, former Ned’s Declassified cast members briefly discussed the sexual harassment and abuse claims that were made in Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set docuseries. Episodes 1 and 2 of the doc aired on Sunday, March 17, and Monday, March 18, respectively.

“Daniel, we told you never to speak about that. Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes,” Devon Werkheiser — who played Ned on the show — said to his former co-star Daniel Curtis Lee — who played Cookie. “Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. Our set was not like that. No, it’s f**king awful. The Drake Bell s**t, that’s crazy to hear. That is f**ked. And that never came out, which is really wild. Really wild.”

Devon and former co-star Lindsay Shaw retracted the joke and Devon responded to a commenter who inquired, “So, y’all were in on it?”

Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up…”Give me your h*les?!!” Really?! https://t.co/pD2ZYdd2gG — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) March 19, 2024

“I’m not talking about this anymore. Not talking about this anymore,” Devon said. “Guys, we can’t joke like this, Jesus. Sometimes, humor helps us move through things.”

During part 2 of Quiet on Set, Drake detailed the “brutal” abuse he faced at the hands of former dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was arrested in 2004 after pleading no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 and a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. The disgraced former network employee spent 16 months behind bars and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

In a statement obtained by Hollywood Life, Nickelodeon responded to the news of Drake’s revelations.

“Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward,” the network noted.

In a separate statement from Nickelodeon to Hollywood Life, the network added, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.