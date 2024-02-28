Taylor Swift Thanks Sydney for Being ‘Positive’ Amid Dad Scott’s Alleged Paparazzi Assault

View gallery Image Credit: Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is grateful to the people of Sydney, Australia, for welcoming her on her Eras Tour. After closing out her fourth and final show at Accor Stadium, the 34-year-old pop icon took to Instagram to thank them for being “positive” and “passionate” amid her dad Scott Swift’s alleged assault investigation.

“Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney … what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you,” Taylor captioned her post on Wednesday, February 28, alongside a carousel of on-stage pictures. “I’m so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times. I’ll never forget singing with Sabrina, the chaotic acoustic mashups, and the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible.”

The Grammy Award winner concluded her caption with, “I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever.”

Oh Sh*t Taylor Swift’s dad just got into an altercation with paparazzi while she was she using an umbrella to cover herself. What were they trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/n6GJUwmFUb — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 27, 2024

Taylor’s thankful note comes just two days after an Australian photographer named Ben McDonald accused her 71-year-old father of assaulting him during an outing after they left a super yacht called the Quantum. Ben alleged in a statement to Daily Mail that Scott “charged” at him during an outing earlier this week.

“In 23 years of taking pictures, I have never seen anything like it,” Ben said before alleging, “[Taylor] got off the boat, she walked towards security guards, who were shoving umbrellas in our faces.”

In a video from the alleged incident, Taylor was seen being shielded from cameras with an umbrella, which she has done in the past to protect herself against paparazzi. Ben appeared to have been blocked by another umbrella before the camera suddenly jolted after some movement.

As a result, Ben claimed that he had been left with “very sore chops” on his face. He reported the situation to the North Shore Police Command, which began an investigation into the incident.

In response to Ben’s accusation against Scott, a spokesperson for Taylor said that “two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

Ben, however, responded in a follow-up statement to Daily Mail, calling Taylor’s team’s comment “utter rubbish.”

“This is the sort of bulls**t I might expect,” the photographer said before claiming there was no other female around except for the pop star. “Which female was that? The only one there was Taylor.”