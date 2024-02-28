Sunny Hostin Speculates Britney Spears is ‘Still Suffering’ 3 Years After Being Freed From Conservatorship

Sunny Hostin shared her thoughts that Britney Spears may still be going through some hard times almost three years after being freed from her conservatorship. While discussing Wendy Williams’ guardianship during a “Hot Topic” discussion on The View, Sunny drew some comparisons to Wendy’s situation and Britney’s during the episode on Tuesday, February 27.

While discussing Wendy’s situation, Sunny spoke about how she had been very supportive of Britney to be freed from her conservatorship, but now she’s not sure if it alleviated all of the “suffering” from the singer. “I was part of the ‘Free Britney’ movement. I was horrified. I thought, ‘Her children were taken from her, her parents are taking money from her, and Free Britney!'” she said. “We’ve seen a free Britney now out of the conservatorship. Is she still suffering? Sometimes, I wonder. It seems that she is still suffering.”

Sunny’s co-host Sara Haines had pointed out that “suffering is inevitable,” but it depends how people respond to the hardships that are important to consider. “Is she capable [of making decisions]? We’ve seen some things that have happened that are questionable,” Sunny said.

The Summer on the Bluffs author didn’t specify what “things” she was thinking of when she suggested that there have been “questionable” things that have happened. She also didn’t further explain why it seems that Britney may “still” be suffering, since the conservatorship ended.

Britney’s conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, after 13 years. Since being freed from it, she has opened up about the experience both on social media and in her memoir The Woman In Me, which was released in October 2023. “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me,” she wrote in part.