Kristin Cavallari, 37, Goes Instagram Official With BF Mark Estes, 24, During Mexico Vacation: ‘He Makes Me Happy’

Kristin Cavallari, 37, has a new boyfriend! The Laguna Beach star took to Instagram to share a new photo of her and model Mark Estes, 24, smiling and posing together. “He makes me happy,” she wrote alongside the snapshot.

The blonde beauty wore a light tan halter top and had her hair down while Mark wore a white button-down short-sleeved shirt and a navy blue backward baseball cap. They appeared to be in a restaurant or outdoor area of some sort as they enjoyed a getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Kristin’s new photo with Mark comes three years after she divorced NFL star Jay Cutler, who is also the father to her three children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8. According to TMZ, she and Mark have been hanging out for a month but their romance isn’t too serious yet. The outlet shared a photo of the two lovebirds standing on a tram at the airport during their journey to Cabo.

Once Kristin shared her first public photo with Mark, her followers were quick to compliment him. “happy you found someone who makes you happy!” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “hottest couple ever.”

Mark also took to TikTok to share a video of him and Kristin lip syncing to Gloriana’s 2012 hit “(Kissed You) Good Night,” and kissing each other as they rocked swimsuits. She wore a dark green bikini while he wore camouflaged swim trunks. “Ready to fall,” he captioned the cute clip.

Sources told TMZ that Kristin went down to Mexico to work on her Uncommon James jewelry line and Mark tagged along for the quick trip. There’s still no confirmation on how they first met, but from the looks of their latest posts, things seem to be going really well.

In addition to Kristin being known for her reality TV career, Mark is known for being a part of the Montana Boyz, a TikTok collective with nearly 460,000 followers. Both the lovebirds are currently based in Nashville, TN.