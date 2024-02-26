Romeo Beckham Announces Breakup With Mia Regan After ‘5 Years of Love’

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have called it quits on their years-long relationship. The 21-year-old athlete and the 21-year-old model both broke the news via their respective Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 25.

“Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love,” Romeo wrote. “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will.”

For her announcement, Mia shared a selfie with her now-former-boyfriend to her Stories and wrote, “This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16. Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren’t [together] romantically but we do share lots of love for one another. After 5 years, we friendzoned each other heheh [sic].”

Mimi captions about her break up with Romeo Beckham 😭 pic.twitter.com/OnH3LWKMvh — haru (⁠｡⁠◕⁠‿⁠◕⁠｡⁠) (@xxj189) February 25, 2024

Romeo — son of David and Victoria Beckham — stated dating Mia in 2019. Two years later, they made their red carpet debut at the London Fashion Awards. Since then, the model accompanied Romeo and his famous family at public events, including the recent Netflix Beckham series premiere in October 2023.

Mia formed a close bond with the Beckham family over the years. In fact, the model even collaborated with Romeo’s mother on a six-piece denim wardrobe collection in 2022. That year, Mia told Vogue that she and the former Spice Girl, 49, had “always been in conversation about fashion.”

“I felt that [Victoria] really trusted me,” Mia told the publication at the time. “To see her in full work mode was cool.”

Victoria also praised Mia for her talent while speaking with the outlet, noting that Romeo’s then-girlfriend “has always had a unique approach to fashion and styling.”

“I love that she’s fun and not afraid to try new things when it comes to her personal style, which is reflected in the capsule,” Victoria gushed over Mia.

In addition Romeo, David, 48, and Victoria also share Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham together.

Previously, Romeo and Mia reportedly split in 2022, but the breakup was brief. The former pair frequently shared photos of their best memories together to social media. In honor of Mia’s 21st birthday last year, Romeo shared a tribute to celebrate her.

“HAPPY 21st birthday, gorgeous girl. I love you so much,” the soccer player captioned his Instagram post in November 2023.