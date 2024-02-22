 Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of True, Dream, Chicago and Psalm – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable Photo of True Thompson With Cousins Dream, Chicago & Psalm

The ‘Kardashians’ star shared a sweet cousin moment between the four ‘homies’ in a new social media post. 

February 22, 2024
Khloe Kardashian holding daughter True
Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest cousin moment between her daughter, True Thompson, nieces Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian’s daughter) and Chicago West and nephew Psalm West (Kim Kardashian’s children). The 39-year-old reality TV star snapped a selfie with the kiddos in what appeared to be a car during the group’s latest outing together. 

“Rollin’ with my homies,” Khloé captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday, February 21. In the snapshot, her three nieces smiled sweetly for the camera while Psalm, 4, playfully stuck his tongue out. His auntie also posed with the signature Kardashian puckered face for the selfie. 

Aunt KoKo always makes sure to host hangouts for her 5-year-old daughter and her cousins, whom she remains close with. Last week, the Good American boss held a “cousins sleepover” for True, Dream, 7, Chicago, 6, and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, 6. Khloé shared cute moments from the evening via her Snapchat Stories, which included a snapshot of tents set up for the gang to watch The Aristocats.

Khloé is known for her kind-hearted nature. Her mom, Kris Jenner, gave her a shout-out for her parenting skills during a previous episode of The Kardashians. 

“Khloé really is incredible,” Kris, 68, explained. “She’s the best mom — loving and nurturing and supportive and caring. She’s firm and she’s funny. If you have Khloé for your auntie, you’re probably the luckiest little kid in the universe.” 

Since Khloé is in the public eye, she has run into the occasional criticism from social media commenters. Last summer, the Hulu personality faced backlash for saying she was a “third parent” to her niece, Dream, since she and True spend a lot of time together. Khloé’s brother, Rob, shares Dream with his ex Blac Chyna. In response to the backlash, Khloé addressed the situation in a July 2023 Instagram Story. 

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” she insisted. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.” 

She then followed up by noting, “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have,” she continued. “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies.” 

