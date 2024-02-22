Drew Barrymore Celebrates 49th Birthday With a Ride on the Wienermobile: Photos

Nothing says birthday like a ride on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile! Drew Barrymore was surprised with the head-turning vehicle during her 49th birthday celebration at work on February 22. The host of The Drew Barrymore Show exited the studio and hit the streets of Manhattan in an elegant Jenny Packham Sunbird dress, only to discover a hot dog-shaped ride waiting for her.

At first, Drew was completely blindfolded and didn’t know what was waiting for her outside. As soon as the brunette beauty removed the eye mask, she was overcome with excitement. Drew then let out a major scream and revealed that she had a slight feeling she knew it was the Wienermobile. “This is so crazy! I was like, ‘Don’t tell me it’s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile!’” she gushed to her co-host, Ross Mathews.

The 49-year-old then jokingly crawled on the floor toward the car and continued to scream with joy. “I tried to crawl, but it’s not working in this dress at all,” Drew joked as she made her way to the Wienermobile. She paired the unique dress with a matching cape, droplet earrings, and pink platform heels. Not only did the Oscar Mayer car come to pay the birthday gal a visit, but they also drove her around the Big Apple in honor of her special day.

Soon after the video of the hilarious moment landed online, many of Drew’s fans took to the comments to react. “This is just the best! Drew’s reaction is priceless!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “She’s so precious! Happy birthday Drew.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but gush over the unique wheels. “So cool!!! I would’ve had the same reaction. Happy Birthday, Drew!!!” they penned. Even Paris Hilton made sure to “like” the post in honor of her pal’s birthday.

Later, during the special birthday episode of the talk show, Drew was surprised with another exciting gift. Actress Rachel Dratch, 58, and Ross asked Drew to guess what is 5’4″ and will have her “seeing double.” Drew immediately guessed it was herself, however, Jimmy Fallon video-called in to reveal that Drew would be receiving a custom Madame Tussauds wax figure of herself. “Oh my god! Are you kidding me!” she exclaimed in response (watch here). “I have to secretly admit I always wondered would I ever get picked and I didn’t think I would.”