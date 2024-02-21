Dolly Parton Dazzles in Plunging Sequin Jumpsuit & More While Hosting Her ‘Pet Gala’ Special

Dolly Parton stunned in a dramatic, star-covered jumpsuit as she hosted her eponymous Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, airing on Wednesday, February 21 at 9 p.m. on CBS. The blonde bombshell, 78, rocked the black plunging jumpsuit with large silver stars as she took the stage, styling her platinum hair high and dramatic in her signature curly look. In other photos, she wore a sexy red jumpsuit with a gingham red and white ruffle, a glittering gold bustier with long sleeves, and black and white fringed dress.

During the special, she was also photographed rocking a Barbie pink pantsuit. Dolly’s makeup glam was perfection, with a bold red lip, colorful eyeshadow, and she finished the look with her spectacular smile. Among the stars who participated were Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife Firerose, Carson Cressly, Jessica Simpson, Jane Lynch, and more.

Dolly’s Pet Gala is described as a “two-hour variety special featuring exclusive performances by music’s biggest stars, and a one-of-a-kind runway revealing the best in doggy fashion, featuring Dolly’s most iconic looks as well as embellished looks from Dolly’s Doggy Parton pet line.”

“I have hosted or co-hosted many shows throughout my career, but I have never been more excited about co-hosting a show than I am about being part of this pet gala!” she said in a release published on her official site. “I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones! We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show.”

As for the eye-catching fashion, that’s par for the course with the country legend. “I was always a little bit flamboyant, even before I could afford to buy clothes,” she once told Vogue of her sense of style. “When I got to where I could actually pick and choose [what I wore], I was drawn to color and tight clothes—anything just a little bit different than everybody else. I always [toed] the line, and sometimes I was willing to cross it in order to look like I wanted to look.”