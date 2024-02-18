Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Expecting Second Child Together: See Her Baby Bump

Rooney Mara, 38, and her fiance Joaquin Phoenix, 49, are expecting their second child! The actress stepped out with her baby bump on display as she attended the premiere of La Cocina at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Friday night. She flashed a lot of smiles as she posed for photos and cradled her bump in a sleeveless black dress.

The beauty also had her hair pulled back and showed off natural-looking makeup. She looked confident and happy as she made her way on the red carpet of the event.

Rooney’s latest appearance comes after she and Joaquin got privately engaged in 2019. The lovebirds first met in 2012, on the set of the film Her, and have maintained a low-key romance mostly away from the spotlight. They welcomed their first child, son River, who is named after Joaquin’s late brother, River Phoenix, in 2020. Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky, who previously worked with Joaquin on the documentary Gunda, was the one to reveal the news about their first baby.

“He just got a baby, by the way,” Victor said in September 2020. “A beautiful son called River.”

Although both Rooney and Joaquin have been very private about their family life, the former opened up about being a mother around her first Mother’s Day back in May 2021, when she wrote a heartfelt letter for Farm Sanctuary’s Mother’s Day campaign.

“As a new mom, Mother’s Day has taken on a special meaning this year. Raising our baby, River, has opened my heart to a whole new life filled with hope and more determination than ever to create a kinder and more sustainable world,” she wrote.

A few years later, Rooney also talked about being a mom and raising River with Joaquin on the LaunchLeft Podcast. “It feels like a creative household, we’re constantly talking about creative things,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like a two-actor house because I didn’t work for the first three and a half years we were together. Basically, since we’ve been together, I only worked one or two times and one was really small and short.”