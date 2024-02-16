‘Mama June: Family Crisis’ Exclusive Preview: Pumpkin Fears Alana Will Become a ‘Teen Mom’ If She Doesnt’ Go to College

View gallery

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson graduates high school in the February 16 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. When she opens up a gift with a college T-shirt, she gets annoyed. “Here we go again with the Colorado stuff,” she says in this exclusive sneak peek. “Everybody’s stressing about where I want to go, and at the end of the day, it’s my decision.”

This sparks a debate amongst Alana and her family. “We want you to do better than we’ve done,” Lauren “Pumpkin” Shannon tells her younger sister. Alana isn’t ready to make a decision just yet, and Mama June Shannon backs her up. “I say if she wants to stay here it doesn’t matter,” Mama June says.

Mama June doesn’t think Alana ultimately wants to go to college, but she doesn’t know how to tell Pumpkin. She thinks Alana fears “backlash from Pumpkin” if she decides not to go.

“I really want what’s best for Alana, and her getting up out of here and exploring a new whole life in a new different state with a new different slate is going to be so much better than staying here and becoming a teen mom lie I did, Mama did, Anna did,” Pumpkin says in a confessional. “It’s just a family thing. Like, I don’t know. Just get out of here.”

Eventually, the conversation gets too much for Alana. She gets up and storms off from the pool. She tells her family that she’s going to someone else’s graduation party and isn’t staying for her own because she’s so stressed out.

The synopsis for the February 16 episode reads: “Alana graduates high school but June and Pumpkin battle over her college indecision. A family member is a surprise no-show at a big family event. Pumpkin worries Anna is in denial about her diagnosis and who will take care of her children.” New episodes of Mama June: Family Crisis air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.