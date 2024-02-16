Amy Schumer Claps Back at Criticism of Her ‘Puffier’ Face in New Message

Amy Schumer has seen the criticism about her “puffier” face and handled it with class. The 42-year-old actress and comedian penned a lengthy social media note about the comments, noting that she has “some medical and hormonal things going on” at the moment.

“At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu,” Amy captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, February 15, alongside a poster of her show Life & Beth. She then added in the caption, “And thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right — it is puffier than normal right now.”

Amy went on to explain that she has “endometriosis: an auto immune disease that every woman should read about” before detailing the “medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now.” She added, “But I’m OK.”

“Historically, women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men,” she continued. “The book All in Her Head does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

The Trainwreck star and writer also mentioned that she, along with many others, have good days and bad days when it comes to self-love.

“Like every other women/person, some days I feel confident and good as hell, and others I want to put a bag over my head,” Amy acknowledged. “But I feel strong and beautiful, and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

Amy concluded her caption by noting that she “had backup dancers” during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, yet her “face is the headline hahaha.” She signed the post with “love and solidarity” while adding that she hopes viewers “enjoy Life & Beth.”

In 2021, Amy revealed that she underwent surgery, which removed her appendix and uterus as a result of endometriosis. The health condition can cause excruciating pain in women due to the tissue that is similar to the tissue of the uterine lining grows outside of the uterus, per the World Health Organization.

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out,” Amy wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a picture of her in a hospital gown. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”