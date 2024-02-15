Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Close to Finalizing Divorce 8 Years After Their Split: Report

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has been a long and winding road. The former pair — who split in 2016 — have been embroiled in an ongoing legal battle over their assets, children and more for several years. According to a new report, however, they’re close to finalizing the divorce.

“They’re navigating the last of the red tape, which is a huge relief and morale boost,” an insider told Us Weekly in a report published on Thursday, February 15.

While they’re reportedly at the tail end of the legal battle, the source further claimed that Pitt, 60, is upset that some of his and Jolie’s children don’t have a close relationship with him. He and Jolie, 48, share kids Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

“It saddens him that he’s not on better terms with some of his kids, and he regrets that things got so acrimonious with Angelina, but the days of looking back in anger are behind him,” the insider added.

After they split in 2016, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars got into a back-and-forth legal dispute over their assets, including a winery. Furthermore, in 2022, multiple outlets released the FBI documents that detailed the alleged physical altercation between Jolie and Pitt. She claimed that the Academy Award winner grabbed her and accused her of “f**king up [their] family.”

Elsewhere in the FBI report, Jolie accused Pitt — whose name was redacted from the docs — of punching the ceiling of the airplane, which a few of their kids — whose names were also redacted — heard the commotion and went to the back of the plane to ask, “Are you OK, mommy?” to which Pitt allegedly responded, “No, mommy’s not OK. She’s ruining this family.”

Per the FBI report, the documents read that Pitt and Jolie allegedly “agreed” that “criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

Neither the Se7en actor nor the Salt actress has publicly commented on the FBI report. The pair’s son Pax, 19, though, allegedly posted a scathing Instagram statement in 2020 about Pitt, Daily Mail reported last year. The teen, according to the outlet, shared a picture of Pitt accepting his Oscar on stage and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!!”

“You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person,” the post read, according to the outlet. “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children, who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

The post concluded, “You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.”

Pitt has not publicly responded to the report.