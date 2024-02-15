‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller Involved in Fatal Bus Accident While Traveling Back From Vacation

Former American Idol contestant Alex Miller was involved in a fatal car accident on February 13 in Kentucky. A statement from the 20-year-old singer’s rep that was shared on Instagram February 14 revealed that Alex was not injured. However, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was killed, the rep said.

“While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising Country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car,” the statement on Alex’s Instagram read. “Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating.”

Kentucky State Police shared a press release on February 14 with more details about the crash. The driver who was killed was James M. Mcpheron, 53, while Roger D. Miller, 43, was the driver of the bus carrying Alex and his band members, according to the police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Toyota Rav4, operated by James M. Mcpheron, 53 years old of Mount Veron, KY, was traveling westbound on South Wildness Road when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path of a 1997 Vanhool (Tour Bus),” the release read. “The Bus was operated by Roger D. Miller 43 years old of Lancaster, Ky. As a result of the collision, Mr. Mcpheron was transported by Rockcastle EMS to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner.”

Alex appeared to be vacationing in Daytona Beach, Florida before the accident. In an Instagram video shared prior to the crash, which you can see above, Alex revealed the was releasing a new song called “Oh Dessa.” The talented musician promised fans that they “are gonna love” his new music.

Alex was a contestant on season 19 of American Idol in 2021. He was 17 years old when he was on the show. Alex was eliminated during the showstopper round after wowing judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry in his prior performances.