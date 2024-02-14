‘The New Look’ Star John Malkovich on Why Christian Dior ‘Flourished Under’ Lucien Lelong’s Guidance (Exclusive)

The New Look chronicles the lives of fashion icons Christian Dior and his contemporaries during World War II and how they launched modern fashion during the war’s many challenges and horrors. One of the key figures behind many of these designers was Lucien Lelong, an esteemed French couturier. John Malkovich spoke exclusively with Hollywood Life about LeLong’s impact on Dior.

“Lucien Lelong was a gentleman who had his own fashion house. He wasn’t any in any way a kind of designer of note or anything, but he had a pretty fine eye and nose for talent,” Malkovich, 70, told Hollywood Life during the show’s press junket. “Among the people who worked out of Lelong’s studio were Christian Dior, Givenchy, Balmain, Balenciaga, Pierre Cardin, and on and on and on, so he had a very good eye for talent. I think Dior, who was very, very gifted, flourished under Lelong’s guidance, I guess you would say.”

He continued, “I think Dior was someone very, very talented, hypersensitive, difficult probably, most especially at that time because that was a time where homosexuals couldn’t live openly. It wasn’t accepted by society, unfortunately, and that was a real torture for many people who couldn’t live honestly and live openly, at least as openly as any person can live, which may not be much. But I think they were a good duo in that way because I think Lelong was able to manage Dior’s sensitivities and helped him make beautiful work, kept him employed during the war. Actually, Dior was in the military but kept him employed during the occupation and was someone who had a great role to play in keeping the French fashion business in France, rather than having it transferred to Berlin, which was one dream and goal of the Nazis. I think that we’re pretty good pairing I’d say.”

The Apple TV+ series, which premiered on February 14, showcases the brilliant artistry at the hands of Dior and other designers. Malkovich noted that he’s “always had great respect for the work and fashion.”

“I did 24, 26 collections myself under different lines, and it’s a lot of work, and it’s a very beautiful work,” he added. “The creative part of it [is] very compelling, very interesting because unlike cinema or theater or some other forms I work in, it’s only about details. That’s something that always compels and intrigues me. Why this and not that? I always had great respect for designers, and it was something I was always interested in.”

The series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, and Maisie Williams. Episodes of The New Look will premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+.