Robert Wagner & Stefanie Powers Have a ‘Hart to Hart’ Reunion in Honor of His 94th Birthday

Robert Wagner and Stefanie Powers are still close, even 40 years after Hart to Hart ended. The actress, 81, shared a sweet photo of herself with her co-star as they celebrated his 94th birthday on Saturday, February 10. The two of them each smiled wide for the new photo, which Stefanie posted on Monday, February 12. “Happy Birthday to our dear Robert Wagner,” she wrote. “94 and still going strong!”

In the photo, Robert, sat on a comfy chair. He wore a yellow sweater and a blue vest with a rainbow design on it. Stefanie sported a black top for the get-together. She called it their “latest Hart to Hart moment” in the Instagram caption.

Hart to Hart premiered in August 1979, and it featured Robert and Stefanie as Jonathan and Jennifer Hart, respectively. The pair played a wealthy couple who lived a glamorous life, but they often found themselves caught in the middle of crimes, which they needed to solve. The show ran for five seasons, ending in May 1984. Throughout the show’s run, it was nominated for six Primetime Emmys, including two for Stefanie who was up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1981 and 1982. Even though the show ended in 1984, it returned for several TV movies throughout the 90s.

In the years since the show ended, Stefanie has occasionally revisited classic moments from her time as Jennifer Hart on her Instagram. She shares throwback photos of herself and Robert, while sharing thoughts on some of the classic episodes.

After Hart to Hart ended, both Stefanie and Robert continued acting, appearing in many beloved movies and shows. Robert notably appeared in Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, and he played Number Two in the Austin Powers franchise. In more recent years though, he’s slowed down quite a bit. His most recent appearance was in a 2019 episode of NCIS. Stefanie’s most recent role was in two episodes of 2021’s On the Verge. She’s also set to appear in the upcoming movie Prism, which is in pre-production, according to IMDb.