Lizzo Goes Topless as She Reveals Her Sexy Lace Lingerie Collection

Lizzo, 35, knows just how to kick off Valentine’s Day! Two days before the loved-up holiday, the “Good as Hell” hitmaker took to Instagram to wow her followers with a sexy new lingerie video. Lizzo shared the post to promote her new Smoothing Lace Yitty line and made sure to put many colors of the undergarments on full display. “INTRODUCING SMOOTHING LACE ONLY AT @yitty,” she captioned the post.

At the end of the Instagram video, the 35-year-old hilariously admitted that she couldn’t find her bra top as she went topless. “I wanted to show you the Smoothing Lace in black, but I can’t find the bra,” Lizzo joked, as she covered her bare chest with what appeared to be tulle pasties. She then turned around and showed off her sheer black thong, that matched the the line’s bras. The Grammy winner also shared the same video via TikTok and captioned it, “SMOOTHING LACE HAUL ONLY AT @YITTY.”

Before Lizzo nearly bared it all, she started the video with a stunning red ensemble. The crop top featured a smooth lace design and matching bottoms. “Listen to this recoil,” Lizzo gushed, as she added a series of videos back-to-back in many colors of the same design. A few of the Smoothing Lace outfits were featured in lilac, brown, and teal, however, the brunette beauty noted that the brown was her “favorite.”

Soon after she shared the sexy clip with her over 12 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react. “Love all colors. but damm [sic] you see how moisturized her skin is??? Wow!” one admirer penned, while another added, “I’ve decided…I want to be a yitty model!! yesss [sic] let me run and get every color!!” Meanwhile, a separate fan took to the TikTok comments to swoon over Lizzo’s bob haircut. “I love this hairstyle on you it’s so cute!!” they wrote, while a fourth chimed in with, “Girl you look so good in these.”

Lizzo’s new lingerie photos come just one day after she attended the Super Bowl alongside a few famous pals. She shared a series of photos from the big game and put her new red hair on full display. “4th superbowl [sic]” she captioned the post. Lizzo was spotted alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook, Bad Bunny, songstress Victoria Monét, and more on February 11. She also shared a separate video of her Super Bowl outfit and joked that she was headed to the “Usher concert,” in the caption.