WWE Star Steve Austin Looks Unrecognizable With a Mullet in Super Bowl Ad

Steve “Stone Cold” Austin looked unrecognizable in a new Kawasaki Super Bowl commercial this week. The former WWE star, 59, who normally rocks a shaved head, showed off a mullet as he promoted the new Kawasaki Ridge, a side-by-side vehicle the company just started selling. The clip, which first debuted on January 25, has already had 1.2 million views on Instagram and more than 3 million on YouTube. The company rereleased it on social media less than 24 hours ago and already has n social media anda round 250,000 views.

In the commercial, Steve’s mullet could be seen quickly as a Kawasaki zooms past him. He wore a blue button-down shirt over a black buttoned shirt and there were two other men who got into the Kawasaki Ridge and grew mullets after they turned on the car.

An eagle also grew a mullet right after the men drove past it in the woods. The men then placed wood in the back of the vehicle and sped away in the car after a turtle grew a mullet. A grizzly bear was also seen with a mullet, and the men drove past Steve while he chopped a rock in half.

Finally, the former wrestler and his dog grew mullets after watching the two men drive away in the Ridge, in the second half of the commercial. “Thanks fellas,” he said while smiling before the slogan of the ad, “Business in the front, party in the back,” was heard and shown.

Steve’s appearance in a Super Bowl ad comes after he made a tremendous impact in the world of wrestling over the years until he retired in 2003. He was known for his work in the WWE under the ring name Stone Cold and would wrestle against one of his most famous opponents, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since stepping away from the ring, he has worked as an actor in films like The Longest Yard and Grown Ups 2. He made an iconic return to wrestling at Wrestlemania 38 in 2022, when he took part in a WWE match for the first time in 19 years.