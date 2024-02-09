O.J. Simpson Shuts Down Hospice Rumors Amid Cancer Speculation

O.J. Simpson took to Twitter (X) on Friday, February 9, to shut down rumors he’s in hospice amid speculation he was diagnosed with cancer. In the half-minute clip, the disgraced athlete, 76, sat in a black vehicle and spoke to the camera. He wore an Adidas jacket and a white Titleist visor. “Hey, X world,” he said, seemingly jovial. He then leaned forward, taking on an incredulous tone. “Hospice?” he said, sitting back and repeating the word. “You talking about hospice?”

The former NFL star then laughed before saying, “no, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there. But whoever put that out there — I guess it’s like the Donald say (s): can’t trust the media!”

O.J., who was accused (and famously later acquitted) in 1994 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, then took the opportunity to promote his own Super Bowl party. “In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas,” he claimed. “All is well,” he shrugged. “So hey, guys. Take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

Rumors emerged that O.J. had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments first emerged after a report on Friday by Local 10 News in Florida. According to the news outlet, Simpson had reportedly been telling friends and family that there’d been rumors floating around her was in hospice care — hence the energetic social media post.

Reactions were (predictably) mixed in the comments thread of his post on Friday. “When are you going to get one of the new Broncos?” quipped a follower, referencing his famous 1994 police chase in Los Angeles before being arrested. Another wrote, “Tell ’em Juice. Glad to hear you’re doing well. ”

Others commented on his Super Bowl party announcement — albeit with some sarcasm. “Sounds like a killer time,” remarked one, with another asking, “can I crash your Super Bowl party?”