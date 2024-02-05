Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates ‘Miracle Anniversary’ 7 Years After Daughter’s Nearly Fatal Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, looked back on the terrifying near fatal accident in 2017 that injured her daughter, Maddie, in a heartfelt new post via Instagram on Monday. A photo showed a then 8-year-old Maddie, her face covered by a heart emoji, in a hospital and hooked up to medical equipment as her devoted mother held her hand and laid next to her. Another two photos` showed the Zoey 101 star resting on the hospital bed, and a fourth showed the children’s hospital helicopter that transported Maddie to a facility after she lost control of an ATV in Louisiana and plunged into a pond back in 2017.

“Today is our #MIRACLEANNIVERSARY,” Jamie Lynn captioned the short carousel on February 5. “Every year that passes and I watch my daughter grow up, the more I realize how very blessed we are, and never want to take that for granted. Again, thank you to all the healthcare professionals who made the life saving decisions, and thank you to each and every person who prayed for our baby girl. Thinking of Father Mark today, although he is in heaven now, he was always like an angel on earth for us, especially on this day 7 years ago.”

Britney Spears‘ little sister has 2.2 million followers on the platform, and many shared their thoughts on the frightening incident. “I remember this day so vividly. What a miracle,” wrote a follower, alongside praying hands emojis. Another remarked, “our very own living and breathing Miracle Maddie!!!! This day is forever etched in our minds!” Still others expressed their support with rows of red heart or praying hands emojis.

In her 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn shared heartbreaking details about the accident that nearly took her daughter’s life. “The first responder got in the water just as the ATV was dragged from the pond,” she wrote. “He lifted Maddie out and laid her down next to me. She was unconscious, her body distended, face swollen and eerily blue. The EMT started CPR. Nothing was working — not the compressions or the forced influx of air. No response. Wordlessly the EMT grabbed her lifeless body, flipped it over and began pounding on her back. I knew what I had just witnessed. My daughter’s lifeless body.”

Though Maddie eventually made a full recovery, Jamie Lynn once said it was difficult to write about. “The hardest chapter to write and to read is the one about the accident,” she told PEOPLE in 2022. “It has a wonderful ending, but you can’t help, every time you’re reading it, to go back to that… It’s still hard to even talk about it.”