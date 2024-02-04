Doja Cat Stuns in Corset Dress at the 2024 Grammys: Photos

Doja Cat, 28, continues to command attention on the red carpet, and her impact was no different at the 2024 Grammy Awards as she effortlessly made yet another memorable statement. The “Paint the Town Red” songstress looked as stunning as ever at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in a sheer neutral dress on Sunday, February 4.

The dress was see-through enough to see her tattoos — and a detailed train was also incorporated. Her accessories were just as jaw-dropping with matching diamond cross necklace and earrings, as well as small black glasses.

For this year’s Grammy Awards, Doja was nominated for three awards — Best Pop Solo Artist for “Paint the Town Red”, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for “Attention.” In 2022, Doja secured her first Grammy win for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance featuring SZA. So, if she takes home the gold-plated gramophone, this will be her first solo win. Last year, Doja was nominated for five Grammys but didn’t take any of them home. In total, she has had 19 nominations starting in 2021.

Doja actually almost missed her big moment at the 64th Annual Grammys where she won her first award, due to a bathroom emergency. She was late to come on the stage and was visibly out of breath. “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life. Thank you, everybody,” she jokingly said. She then shifted into an emotional state, while the audience cheered her on. “It’s a big deal,” she said as she wiped her tears.

All three of her 2024 nominations are from the album Scarlet, which was released in September 2023.”I made my points in certain songs and I got personal and I spoke about my life. I think that’s really important in rap,” she shared with Apple Music in a recent interview.

Doja also made it clear this is just the beginning of her career. “I’d love to work with a band. I feel like I’d be so happy working with a band and just starting from there in an organic way,” she said when asked about what’s next. She continued: “I just want to work with different artists that know music in a different way. I want to collaborate with musicians.”