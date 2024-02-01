Donald Glover ‘Reached Out’ to Brad Pitt About ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Series & Reveals How the OG Star Reacted

View gallery Image Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios/Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Donald Glover revealed that he had checked in with Brad Pitt before he worked on the new Mr. And Mrs. Smith reboot series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 31. The “This Is America” rapper, 40, admitted that he had asked Brad, 60, for some advice on playing the title character, after he first played the part in 2005 alongside his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Donald admitted that the Fight Club star was very encouraging to him to pursue the new series. “I reached out to Brad,” he told ET. “He just Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it. I was like, ‘I just need some tips,’ and he just charmed his way out of it. He was like, ‘Oh, you’ll do great, kid.’ That kind of thing.”

While he didn’t share what exactly Brad told him about playing the lead character, he said that he was incredibly kind. “I mean, he was very, very sweet and nice and that was very helpful. I just wanted to get a good understanding,” he said. “It was great. He gave me good advice.”

The Community star also admitted that he’s not a “fan of remakes,” but he felt like the original was a “good date movie,” so he wanted to try to make a “good date show out of it,” saying it could be, “something me and my wife could watch together.”

The Mr. And Mrs. Smith reboot will premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on Friday, February 2. With Donald as John Smith, he will co-star alongside Pen15 star Maya Erskine as Jane Smith, who was originally played by Angelina. The series focuses in on two spies who are paired up to act as a married couple. Donald also told ET that he took inspiration for the on-screen couple’s relationship from his own marriage to his wife Michelle. “When she gets home, there’s like flowers and stuff. [I’m] buttering her up for the fact that a lot of it was actually inspired by me and Maya’s marriages,” he told the outlet.