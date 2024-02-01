Camila Cabello Shows Off Dramatic Blonde Hair Makeover as She Teases New Music

Camila Cabello, 26, celebrated the start of February by showing off her sexy new hair transformation! The former brunette took to social media and uploaded a new selfie video to debut her platinum blonde tresses on February 1. “it’s time >:),” she captioned the clip, seemingly referencing potential new music. Not only did Camila tease her latest project with the caption, but she also added an audio snippet and sent fans into a frenzy.

For her latest social media video, Camila’s blonde makeover featured bangs and also an on-trend “wet” look. The 26-year-old sizzled in a white crop top and nearly showed off her black bikini bottoms throughout the clip. For her glam, the “Havana” hitmaker added a brown glossy lip, rosy cheeks, and black eyeliner. Camila appeared to have used a camcorder to create the selfie video and puckered up for the mirror several times.

Soon after the Fifth Harmony alum shared the post with her nearly 67 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions. “Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming,” one fan penned, while another added, “its time to drop a new album, yes.” A separate admirer even confused Camila for fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter when they initially saw the video. “i thought this was Sabrina Carpenter and jumped omg,” they joked. Even Insecure alum Issa Rae couldn’t help but also react. “I know that’s right!” she gushed.

Camila’s blonde hair reveal comes just one day after she shared new photos of herself in the recording studio. In those snapshots, she still had her iconic raven-hued tresses. “is it butterflies or acid reflux ?” she captioned the post, along with several heart-eye emojis. The starlet’s recording studio ensemble featured a white crop top, a cropped shearling jacket, a cozy beanie, and cargo pants. Of course, many of Camila’s fans also reacted to the potential new music in the comments. “mother is in the studio,” one fan swooned, while another chimed in with, “WE NEED NEW MUSIC.”

It’s been nearly two years since Camila last release a studio album, as her project, Familia, was released in April 2022. Before that, she released her album, Romance, in 2019. Although the musician didn’t reveal the title to her next project, one fan took to the comments of the studio post to speculate about the theme. “I predict that cc4 will have a lot to do with butterflies,” they penned, along with side-eye emojis. This next album will indeed be her fourth, as Camila released her debut solo album in 2018.