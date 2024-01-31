Kieran Culkin Reveals How He Felt Working With Ex Emma Stone on the New Movie ‘A Real Pain’

Kieran Culkin and his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone are on really good terms over a decade after they split up. The Succession actor, 41, opened up about reuniting with Emma, 35, on the upcoming movie A Real Pain in an interview with E! News on Tuesday, January 30. He admitted that it was great to get to work with the Easy A star again.

Kieran and Emma had dated from 2010 to 2011, and he said that he was excited to get to collaborate with her on the new movie and having a familiar face on set. “She’s great. She’s a really wonderful person,” he told the outlet. “It’s nice because you go into a job and most of the time you don’t really know anybody. But in this case, going in, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, well at least that part’s taken care of.'”

While Kieran didn’t know director and co-star Jesse Eisenberg as well as Emma going into A Real Pain, he also complimented him. “I’m going into a situation where the producers are going to be great,” he said. “And where the filmmaker will be nice, too. It was good.”

Emma and Kieran started dating after working on the 2009 movie Paper Man together, and even though they split up, it’s clear that they’ve remained good friends. The two of them later appeared together in the 2013 film Movie 43. A Real Pain had its premiere on January 20 at the Sundance Film Fest. The former couple have reunited at quite a few events over the years, including at the Critics’ Choice Awards, back in January. The two of them were spotted hugging backstage at the show, via People.

With their romance being over a decade ago, Kieran has admitted that he has maintained a strong friendship with Emma, and she’s close with him and his wife Jazz Charton, 35, in an interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s funny to even say ‘ex,'” he said. “To me, she’s just a really good friend of mine and my wife’s. She’s lovely and great.”