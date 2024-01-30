Drew Barrymore & Chrissy Teigen Lie Down on Jeremy Allen White’s ‘Infamous’ Calvin Klein Couch

Jeremy Allen White’s Calvin Klein photo shoot broke the internet, and Drew Barrymore is just like all of us! The talk show host, 48, knew exactly how to tease her viewers during a recent segment with guest star Chrissy Teigen by bringing the “coveted couch” that Jeremy, 32, posed with onto The Drew Barrymore Show. Instead of the usual cream couch she originally had on set, Drew replaced it with the burnt orange-red one that the Bear actor used during his steamy underwear campaign shoot earlier this month.

“We have the most coveted couch on planet Earth right now,” the 50 First Dates actress said. “It is the actual one from the Calvin Klein shoot with hottie Jeremy Allen White. The couch! The one! Should we do a little girl talking on the infamous couch?”

To spice up the show, Drew even had a cardboard cut-out of Jeremy standing next to the couch while she and Chrissy chatted.

“Speaking of getting one’s groove back, I feel like everybody got some groove put into their soul on this couch with Jeremy Allen White,” the Scream star said. “It’s a vintage couch, and it’s generated over 35 million views. It generated also $12.7 million dollars in media exposure in just two days, and this couch is being sought after and it’s like, we’re sitting on it. I mean, it makes me want to pose.”

Even though she’s an expert on camera now, Drew asked, “How should I pose on this couch?” before getting up to walk behind it. Chrissy proceeded to lay down on the fixture while Drew climbed on top of it and struck s superhero-like pose before adding, “I’m not sure what this is doing for anybody.”

It appears the highly sought-after furniture piece will not remain on The Drew Barrymore Show, though. Drew brought the couch’s owner, Fernando Clark, onto the stage to explain how she obtained the couch. It turns out the original owner was selling the fixture on Facebook Marketplace, and Fernanda reached out to explain that she was moving to New York City after her husband died.

In response to this revelation, Drew brought the comedy and positivity to the atmosphere by telling Fernanda, “You deserve every good thing that is falling into place and comes your way, and maybe as you get to live with this couch, it will bring you positive energy.” The TV personality then grabbed the Jeremy cardboard cut-out to lay it on the couch and said, “Welcome to your new chapter!”

Jeremy’s Calvin Klein campaign photos feature the Golden Globe Award winner shirtless and even stripping down to the brand’s underwear. The actor’s abs were, of course, on full display, and fans couldn’t help but praise Jeremy for his bold and sizzling modeling gig.