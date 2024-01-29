‘Gossip Girl’ Star Ed Westwick Is Engaged to Amy Jackson: He Proposes on Switzerland Getaway

Gossip Girl alum Ed Westwick is engaged! The 36-year-old actor proposed to his girlfriend, Amy Jackson, while on a getaway to Switzerland, and the moment was the perfect photo-op! Ed got down on one knee while he and Amy were on the Peak Walk by Tissot in Gstaad.

The soon-to-be spouses shared the pictures via Instagram, and Amy captioned her Monday, January 29 post, “HELL YES!” with a diamond ring emoji. The first shot featured Ed kneeling on the bridge while asking Amy to marry him. Another image was a wider shot from above the bridge, revealing a group of people who watched the romantic moment. The final photo in the Instagram carousel showed Amy’s engagement ring on her finger, which appeared to be an oval-shaped diamond.

Ed’s proposal was definitely over-the-top romantic, as the bridge they were on hangs 3,000 meters in the air. Since the location is clearly cold, he and Amy were dressed in snow gear to keep warm and go skiing.

Amy and Ed started dating in late 2021. Previously, Amy was in a relationship with ex George Panayiotou, with whom she shares her 4-year-old son.

Last year, Ed opened up to Daily Mail about his and Amy’s decision to move into a new home together in the U.K.

“We got a new place in the countryside just outside of London,” the J. Edgar actor told the outlet in November 2023. “I’m decorating the house right now — I’m a bit of an interior designer. Things are wonderful, she’s my best mate.”

Ed added that Amy is “a great mother, all those things you want that I saw with my mum and dad.” Earlier that year, Amy gushed over the “love of [her] life” in an adorable Instagram birthday tribute.

“I thank God for you everyday,” the Supergirl alum wrote in her caption in June 2023. “You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know … these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for — making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins-esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you.”