’50/50 Flip’ Season 2 Exclusive Trailer: The Polites Return to Transform Homes & Families

Krystal and Dedric Polite are continuing to flip houses and transform lives. The couple will be spending $50,000 to renovate a house in 50 days or less. Hollywood Life has the exclusive first trailer of the upcoming season. Season 2 of 50/50 Flip will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning February 7.

“It’s no easy task,” Krystal says in the trailer as she seeks to flip houses in such a short amount of time. Dedric adds, “Our goal is to create affordable housing for the community.”

Krystal and Dedric seek to maximize profits using their own 50/50 flip strategy. These real estate investors have flipped the flipping business in Burlington, North Carolina, as they transform homes in the area Krystal and her family grew up in and currently reside.

For the couple, these renovations are about “creating affordable housing for everyone and not allowing a big developer to come in and outprice their hometown. Family is everything and by investing back in the community they also want to create generational wealth that they can build and leave to their two young boys and their kid’s kids.”

Hulu announced 50/50 Flip had been renewed for season 2 back in June 2023. In addition to 50/50 Flip, the streaming service continued to expand its unscripted slate with three new series from Big Boi, Rachael Ray, and Bill Kurtis.

When the exciting news was announced, the couple wrote on Instagram, “Season 2 of our hit house flipping TV series ’50/50 Flip’ will be premiering on Hulu! Season 1 on @aetv and now Season 2 on premiering on Hulu?!?!? Super excited about this!!! All praises to the most High God!!” The series is a production of Six West Media, an A&E Factual Studios brand.

The couple was living in Boston before relocating to Burlington, North Carolina. They were in separate fields before teaming up and tackling real estate together. “We weren’t rich by any means,” Dedric told The Journal Record. “We were doing well after both of us growing up with single parents, me in Section 8 housing. We were living pretty normally like a lot of people who would be watching the show.”