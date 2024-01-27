Alyssa Milano Claps Back at Backlash Over Asking for Contributions to Son’s Baseball Team Fundraiser

Alyssa Milano, 51, took to Twitter to respond to the backlash she received after asking for donations for a trip for her 12-year-old son Milo‘s baseball team, The Birds. After many critics suggested she pay the funds herself, she revealed she has previously paid for many other costs having to do with the team.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues,” she wrote in a tweet on Friday.

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” she continued. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Alyssa’s latest message about the fundraiser comes just one day after she initially asked her followers to help raise $10,000 through a GoFundMe page. She revealed the finances would be used to fund the team’s trip to “Cooperstown” and expressed appreciation for the help. “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” she wrote along with the link to the fundraiser page.

Once the post went public, many Twitter users didn’t hesitate to express their opinions about Alyssa’s request. “I’m not quoting that tweet but what @Alyssa_Milano did is beyond disgusting,” one person tweeted. “There are literally people struggling to buy groceries right now. Your entitled ass should be sending people money instead of begging for your son’s baseball team on SM. Sickening.”

“Imagine being a millionaire, several times over, and expecting complete strangers to help you support your child. #alyssamilano #Pathetic,” another wrote.

Despite the negative feedback, the team raised over $10,000 for their trip and Alyssa went on to repost several other tweets from various baseball teams across the country asking to help funds for their team’s needs. Some of them included the Riverview Gardens Rams and the South Texas Black Sox.