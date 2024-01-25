‘Law & Order’ Exclusive Preview: McCoy Warns Price to ‘Be Careful’ With Tough AI Case

Artificial intelligence is changing the workforce, and Law & Order season 23 is tackling the subject head-on in the January 25 episode. In Hollywood Life’s exclusive preview, D.A. Jack McCoy discusses a case with ADA Nolan Price and ADA Samantha Maroun that involves a prominent tech CEO being killed.

McCoy wonders if Price can get a conviction without the confession. The defendant has confessed to the crime, but the jury doesn’t get to know that. Price still thinks he can get a conviction. Price explains that the defendant’s key card puts him at the office on the night of the murder. The CEO was shot outside the office building.

Maroun adds that Stafford had already cleared out his office the week before after he’d been let go by the CEO. She says that the defendant’s team is going to have “trouble coming up with a viable explanation for him being there other than confronting” the CEO. The murder weapon was also recovered from Stafford’s dumpster.

“Just be careful,” McCoy tells Price and Maroun in the preview. “The motive in this case has the potential to hurt as much as help. Fear of losing one’s livelihood to AI is pervasive these days. All I’m saying, Nolan, is it’s going to be easier to sympathize with the defendant than the billionaire who fired hundreds of employees. Humanize the victim.”

The official synopsis for the January 25 episode, titled “Human Innovation,” reads: “When a prominent tech CEO is killed, Shaw and Riley untangle multiple leads to reveal a plot for retribution. Price and Maroun debate whether an overdue piece of evidence should be submitted to the jury.”

New episodes of Law & Order season 23 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. The iconic series, which was revived in 2022, is part of NBC’s Thursday night Law & Order lineup. Law & Order: SVU airs right after at 9 p.m., followed by Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m.